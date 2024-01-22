A vibey woman picked up her new VW car with all the energy and excitement she could muster

She unleashed fire Xibelani dance moves popularised on TikTok by a salesman from the dealership

People showered the lady with messages of congratulations and gave her dance moves rave reviews

A woman got a VW car and flexed her Xibelani dance moves at the dealership. Image: @collen_vw_sales

Source: TikTok

A woman lit up TikTok screens with vibrant Xibelani dance moves to celebrate her brand-new VW.

What makes this dance even more special is its inspiration; a viral TikTok trend by a well-known car salesman who congratulates customers with Tsonga dance moves.

Woman's joyful VW celebration

This time, the woman took the celebration into her own hands, surprising everyone at the dealership with a prepared routine that left the car salesman stunned and amused.

People can't get enough of the woman's energetic dance moves, and they're flooding the comments with praise for her impressive skills.

Dance video spreads on TikTok

The heartwarming TikTok video posted by @collen_vw_sales has become a viral sensation, surpassing 831,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates VW owner

Her joy is really contagious, and congratulatory messages are pouring in. Netizens are celebrating not just the dance but also the woman's new set of wheels that will to take her from point A to B in style.

@sherzndlovu shared:

"Took my car in for service in Northcliff last week, they asked if I don't want to trade it in, kere I will trade in le Collen. "

@MsNonhle.V mentioned:

"She doesn't even need Xibelani. "

@salamina53 wrote:

"No January formed against her shall prosper."

@Ndeka asked:

"Why’s the second guy wiping his hand after the handshake? "

@vanessatshiresegano commented:

"Give that woman a juice. She can dance tu."

@karizowamoreky stated:

"Best salesman of the year."

@82mm04 added:

"Should I decide to buy a VW then Collen is my G."

@thuso_tcm suggested:

"You should always have a Xibelani in place for such customers. I'll also be coming with my dance moves soon. Be ready!"

Woman and coworkers celebrate her new car

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman celebrating a new car with her co-workers went viral. The car owner and her colleagues had a joyful moment together.

The video of their celebration of the new car got over 30,000 likes. Hundreds of comments were gushing about the woman's big win.

