A woman in mining motivated girls to make a wise decision and choose their careers over boys

The lady showed off how her advice worked out for her and flaunted her multiple luxurious cars

The online community reacted to the woman's determinations, with many applauding her

A woman showed off her luxury cars and encouraged girls to choose their careers over boys. Images: @Chabe Kgalalelo

A woman from Gauteng encouraged girls to choose their careers over boys.

@chabekgalalelo is a mine engineer. She took to her TikTok account to share how choosing a career over boys has worked out for her. In the video, she shows off her luxurious cars - Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Range Rover.

"Girl Power. haven't been an easy journey, but at the end, those sleepless nights will pay off ❤️"

Her statement came days after the matric results were released. Many females are about to go to university to pursue their dreams, a step toward their career paths. However, many challenges may arise during this time. @chabekgalalelo highlighted one of them and gave a solution.

See the woman showing off her cars

The inspiring woman got her mining qualification at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). She also did design and planning at the University of the Witwatersrand and obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).

TikTokkers show pride

The video has over 55k likes, with many online users feeling inspired by the woman and applauding her for making a wise decision and making it this far.

@Mimi Mokgothu said:

" May every woman that comes across this video, not take it personally but rather draw inspiration &!motivation from it. "

@Pam shared:

"I was thinking of taking a day off books, let me go and study "

@Thabang N418 commented:

"Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Range Rover in one yard..I'm inspired "

@Uyanda_ wrote:

"SBLW. ❤️"

@Macandice‍‍ said:

"Wow"

@Nirvana shared:

"Go Girl"

Woman in mining stans Mzansi with work gear

Source: Briefly News