A woman from KwaZulu-Natal took TikTok by storm with her video showcasing the transformation of a wall mirror from PEP

The lady used black insulation tape from Checkers to pull off the stunning modification

The online community reacted to the hack, with many thanking her for giving them such a great idea

A woman impressed Mzansi after she transformed Pep's home mirror. Images: @diy_by_cphumer

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal pugged Mzansi with a simple Do It Yourself (DIY) hack. She transformed a mirror from Pep from a dull look to a simple yet smart look.

@diy_by_cphumer posted the steps to do the hack. She gave credit to TikTok, saying she also saw how to do the hack on the platform.

In the video she shared, we see a mirror she bought from Pep. It lacks interest and excitement, but with a black insulation tape, that changed. She put the tape around the mirror and made it look simple yet attractive.

See the woman doing the DIY

TikTokkers are grateful for the plug

The video has over 39k likes, with many online users thankful for the plug.

@Penguin shared:

"Very cool babe you made that mirror look more expensive."

@Zinhle Sithole said:

"My bf and I just bought the mirror and we have the tape, definitely doing this today! Thanks for the plug"

@Ursula Paulsen823 wrote:

"I have been loving this mirror at Pep but thought it needed a nice finish - thanks for this idea - it looks very good I will definitely try this ☺️"

@Astrid Bleus commented:

"I saw these mirrors today and I didn't buy coz I wanted something with black. I will run back before it's too late."

@Zama Gwamanda |Homemaker shared:

"Beautiful "

@Pamela said:

"Love. this❤️"

