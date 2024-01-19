For @nenekgosiemang, nursing school proved to be one of the most challenging things to accomplish

She shared an open and honest post on TikTok detailing how she struggled to complete her qualification

Thankfully, after a demanding three years, she completed her studies and is now living her healthcare provider dreams

A woman shared an honest post about the difficulty of nursing school. Image: @nenekgosiemang

A South African woman took to social media to share her relief and gratitude of finally completing nursing school, a feat she admits was greatly challenging.

A TikTok post shared by @nenekgosiemang shows three separate images; two show the young nurse in her uniform, and the last is in blue scrubs.

In her post, @nenekgosiemang admits that she never thought she would make it out of nursing school in one piece and explains that it was the toughest three years of her life.

"No one ever talks about the mental breakdowns that comes with studying nursing at some point I even thought I was doing medicine to become a Dr. cause what the hell?!!! I don't even know how many times I wanted to quit ...anyway, it was all worth it," she wrote.

According to Felician, nursing school is demanding. and will push you academically; however, this is done with a clear purpose: to prepare you for the rigours of nursing. While certain aspects of nursing school are challenging, such as its fast pace and complicated subjects, it is worth it.

Mzansi reacts to nurse's TikTok

The post resonated with aspiring nurses as well as nursing students, who also shared some challenges they encountered during their studies.

AyandaK commented:

"Seyeza lapho❤️."

Lebo Lebonza replied:

"Only if we had money we would’ve went to private colleges @Yoli❤ @Gugulamantungwa Khum @Reree."

leratosekhethela2 commented:

"Which province did you study in?"

kaybee wrote:

"Especially with Netcare I’m currently still studying with them and yohhhh."

Call.me.Ediye said:

"Yhoo babe that's exactly how I'm feeling rn to be honest it's not easy but we push because of the money we paying shame ."

SrBoui‍⚕️ responded:

"Wanna go back for post graduate,i t’s hard mara all worth it when you are where you wanna be and serving our communities ."

Karabo Motaung811 commented:

"I’m even questioning myself why I chose this career."

Mbalentle replied:

"I thought I was being spoilt. Haibo nursing school is the pits."

