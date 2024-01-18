A video of a young girl from Pretoria breaking into tears has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok video shows the 2023 matriculant overcome with emotion as she sees her final results for the first time

The post resonated with many netizens and fellow matric students who responded with heartfelt messages

A Pretoria student's tearful matric result reaction went viral. Image: @kenexkamo

The release of the 2023 matric results has come with a wave of emotions, nerves and excitement for students.

A Pretoria girl was captured on camera bawling her eyes out upon seeing her matric results online.

2023 matriculant breaks down in tears

The TikTok video shared by @kenexkamo shows the girl crying hysterically and pacing throughout the house as she reacts to her results following a stressful final exam period.

A loved one can be heard asking whether she is okay and happy with her results, as her initial reaction is unclear whether she was pleased or disappointed. Thankfully, all was well, as @kenexkamo expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

"It can only be a miracle. We thank God!," the post was captioned.

According to Optimi Workplace, matric is a gateway to higher education, allowing students to pursue tertiary studies. A strong Matric pass opens doors to universities, colleges, and vocational training institutions, providing individuals with the knowledge and qualifications needed to pursue various career paths.

So it is no wonder the girl, like many others in her position, would be emotional upon achieving this feat.

SA touched by the girl's emotional reaction

The girl's emotional reaction tugged at many people's hearts as they responded to her post with sweet comments.

Tyrone commented:

Praying for the same reaction on Friday ."

kow_kiiey replied:

"Same reaction I got when I got my matric results didn't believe you did great girll."

lebo reacted:

"Are you happy? are you happy Lati?."

zuzu_ commented:

"Congratulations girlI pray I also cry tears of joy when I see my results."

꒒ꉓ ✧˚ · . commented:

"This brought a smile to my face. May God bless you in all that you do Love this for you!"

Nhlavutelo Shivuri responded:

“Are you happy? Are you happy Lati” congratulations girl❤️."

tumie003 commented:

"Congratulations stranger ."

Salo_Madhura said:

"Bathong who's chopping onions? Congratulations ."

