A woman on TikTok posted a video of herself looking happy and excited about rekindling her relationship with her ex

The video then went on to show her crying her eyes out in the back seat of a car, suggesting that things did not go well

Netizens reacted with humour to the woman's heartbreak, questioning why she thought getting back with an ex was a good idea

It ended in tears for a woman who decided to give her ex a second chance at love.

It did not end well for a woman who gave an ex-lover a second chance. Image: @chriselda167/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTokker weeps after ex breaks her heart again

A TikTok video posted by @chriselda167 shows her looking happy and all dolled up as she shared that she finally decided to rekindle a relationship with an ex.

The video goes on to show the young woman bawling her eyes out as she cries in the back seat of a car. Without revealing much, things did not go so well, and the good sis probably should have avoided the ex at all costs.

Watch the video below:

Whether or not giving an ex a second chance is a good idea is a personal decision that only you can make. There is no right or wrong answer, and it depends on a variety of factors, including the reason for the breakup, how much time has passed, and whether both partners are truly committed to making the relationship work.

Netizens react with humour to woman's heartbreak

Many South Africans couldn't help but laugh at the woman's tearful episode as they questioned why she thought getting back with an ex-flame was a good idea.

Dinideee replied:

"Layekile."

Letuka commented:

" A second chance to do what exactly? To finish off breaking your heart ."

Jesus’ Baby Girl replied:

"That “Sorri” in the background ."

Zinhle said:

"Please wish me goodluck nima ngicabanga ukumupha futhi ."

sliemndebele commented:

"Kodwa nawe."

aphiwe_13 wrote:

"Sowkhala ngeSoprano nje babeskhuzile ngabafana…ncese‍♀️."

zandilendzandza3 replied:

"Bowenzani ubuyelelani."

Woman drives 5 hours to surprise bae only to find out he's been cheating

In another story, Briefly News reported that most people see cheating as the greatest betrayal when it comes to romantic relationships. And who can blame them after promises of "I love you" and "Together Forever" have been broken?

One woman was left heartbroken after discovering her partner had been unfaithful when she drove five hours to surprise him.

In a video posted by Zamaphemba Nkosazane (@phembar94), she is seen driving a car with a caption that indicates that she embarked on the long journey only to find out that her partner had been up to no good and have her heart broken.

