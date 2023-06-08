A woman was left devasted after driving a long distance to surprise her partner, who ended up disappointing her

A video posted on TikTok reveals that she found out her bae had been unfaithful and had to drive back home broken-hearted

Several South African women indicated that they had been in similar situations as they offered sympathetic messages

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Most people see cheating as the greatest betrayal when it comes to romantic relationships. And who can blame them after promises of "I love you" and "Together Forever" have been broken?

A woman was left heartbroken after attempting to surprise her bae. Image: @phembar94/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman drives 5 hours to surprise her bae

One woman was left heartbroken after discovering her partner had been unfaithful when she drove five hours to surprise him.

In a video posted by Zamaphemba Nkosazane (@phembar94), she is seen driving a car with a caption that indicates that she embarked on the long journey only to find out that her partner had been up to no good and have her heart broken.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Now you got to act tough and drive back neycucu zentliziyo (with your heart in pieces) ," Zamaphemba wrote.

Discovering a partner has cheated on you can be devastating. You might feel hurt, angry, sad, or even physically sick, Healthline states. It is usually difficult to think clearly immediately after you’ve found out about infidelity, WebMD adds.

Social media peeps react to woman's pain

Whoever said mjolo is not for the faint-hearted was onto something because it's rough out there.

Heartbreak is hard, man and many netizens could relate to the young woman's pain as they responded with comforting words. Other ladies also shared that they had found themselves in similar positions.

Princess_mp13 D said:

"Finding out is better than not knowing."

Ma_Mthembu♥️♥️♥️ commented:

"I know exactly how you felt. Yayaz pain yokushintshelwa isisu, ujuluke ube manzi same time. Lapho kukude nokuthi uphinde emuva Yey mjolo‍♂️‍♂️."

piyobabe2 wrote:

"Drive safely umise nemoto ukhale uphinde usule izinyembezi."

Ntukeleng Priscilla replied:

"Ncono you driving back. Thina sikhalela emataxini ."

Dr. SneguguNdaba commented:

"I would Have to call someone to fetch mewhen I'm heartbroken I become paralysed."

Ntuse'nhle Nene❤️ said:

"Uthini ngami engabuya nge bhasinga fawundathwa Friday ngahlala nenja weekend yonke."

Berry reacted:

"Phephisa sthandwa sam."

Khensani ❤️‍ responded:

"Abafana bazosibulala ."

Woman reveals bae still cheated on her 4 times

In another story, Briefly News reported that a local woman was left heartbroken and financially abused after her man, whom she went above and beyond for, cheated on her.

Relationships are hard. There are no two ways about it. While you may know a couple (or you may be that couple) where everything appears dreamy on the outside, you never know what’s going on behind closed doors.

The lady shared her heart-shattering experience with W24, where she revealed that she thought she would be able to change the man she had fallen in love with despite being warned about him by his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News