A little girl grabbed the attention of netizens with her confidence and uncoordinated dance moves

The little star attempted to do the trending Hamba Wena dance challenge during a wedding reception

Social media users were entertained and people said they were virtually cheering for the little champ

A little girl performs a dance at a wedding. Image: @bruno_vic1/TikTok

People mostly use social media to present themselves to the public in a positive light, and it's rare to see authentic posts nowadays.

Mzansi has also built a worldwide reputation for having cool dance styles and music like amapiano, and everyone assumes that all South Africans are born with rhythm.

A video posted by @bruno_vic1 of a girl butchering a dance routine won the hearts of many people because it captured the realness of what most children look like when dancing.

It seems the bride and groom didn't have to spend a lot of money on hiring entertainment for their guest because the sassy girl had it covered.

Many netizens said the kid was adorable and urged her parents to save the clip and show it to her when she was older.

@paballokgwareballokgware posted:

"The song was taking too long for miss ma’am.❤️"

@karabosekhu197 wrote:

"Oh, what a beautiful mess.❤️"

@nomvuladoes said:

"She’s going to hate the video in the near future, but it is so cute. "

@leesh_melly mentioned:

"Can’t wait for her to see her video when she’s a teenager.❤️"

@m_erc_y stated:

"It is giving cousins from Sandton vibes."

@veemaano posted:

"Haibo the groom! That look I can’t be the only one who sees it."

@ruth_modiba added:

"20 years later, she will be in tears when she sees this video."

@phelmakate said:

"Bathong this is cute, she's not even shy.❤️"

