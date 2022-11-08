A little girl was trending on TikTok after her mom posted her cute video on the video-sharing platform

There have been a few other videos of this adorable baby girl dancing, but this one, in particular, got the most views

People have since taken to the comments section to react to the video, admiring the girl's dancing skills

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TikTok Screenshot. Image: @Aisley_Hendricks/TikTok

Source: UGC

Social media platforms like TikTok have allowed people to showcase their talents to the world. Mzansi has proved to have plenty of talented people, especially young ones.

TikTok user @Aisley_Hendricks probably did not expect to hit almost 200 000 views and counting within a few hours when she posted a cute video of her daughter jamming to the popular amapiano song Saggies by Templeboys_cpt (feat Young King the Vocalist).

The adorable baby girl stole people's hearts in less than a minute, and her video already has over 10000 likes. Fans have since taken to the comments section to react.

@Indica420981 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"No, man, I can't deal with the cuteness overload our mini SA human, you make us proud."

jennycloete995 commented:

"like father like daughter just as talented as your father, too cute"

Nadia Martens replied:

"She has the rhythm and the sass."

Rhoda Naidoo700 also said:

"She's going to give Tanya Gibbs a run for her money "

Adorable little girl dancing along to amapiano with Minnie Mouse character in cute video has SA entertained

Briefly News also previously reported on a video of adorable baby girl dancing took the socials by storm and also won the hearts of many South African people. The baby girl, who has since gone viral, was dancing to a vibey tune along with her vibey companion, Minnie Mouse.

@_MeladiM, the girl's mother, shared the video on Twitter and showed a person dressed in a Minnie Mouse character costume dancing with great energy to an amapiano song with her daughter. The video also proceeds to show the adorable girl in a cute dress following suit as she dances along with the vibey cartoon character. People did not hold back from admiring the cuteness overload. Check out the video and the comments here.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News