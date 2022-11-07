A cute video of a baby girl that left her dad hanging went viral on TikTok within a couple of hours

The video shows the dad at the front opening his arms for his daughter, but she runs past him and throws herself in her mom's arms

TikTok users have since taken to the comments section to react to the video, which now has over 3 million likes

A heartwarming video of a little girl who was picked up at daycare left TikTok users with mixed emotions. While other people found the video funny, others felt sorry for the dad.

TikTok user @albinamart shared the video on the video-sharing platform, which went viral within a couple of hours of its release.

In the video, a little girl sees her parents waiting for her and runs straight to her mom, leaving her dad hanging.

The comments section has since been a buzz as TikTok users reacted to the video. Cat B wrote:

"She's like, I ain't got time to mess around daddy. I gotta quickly tell mama about the drama that went down between Chloe & Chris today, ummh!"

Lars Nepomuceno said:

"Don't worry! When she gets older, she'll become a daddys girl. I know from experience "

"When we dropped our daughter off at daycare for the first time she told us to go away and immediately started playing." Bormph commented.

Cheshireneko8 also wrote:

"Legend says he still there picking up his shattered heart "

