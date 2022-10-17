A video of a girl and a Minnie Mouse character dancing together to an amapiano tune has been circulating on social media

The footage was shared by the child’s mother on Twitter and has captured the hearts of many SA netizens

Several users had a good laugh and pointed out that the entertaining girl gets her moves from her mother @_MeladiM

A video of a little girl dancing along with her vibey companion, Minnie Mouse, along with a vibey tune has won over the hearts of several Mzansi peeps.

A little girl and her dancing companion Minnie Mouse were the life of the party. Image: @_MeladiM/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video was shared by the girl’s mother @_MeladiM on Twitter and showed a person dressed in a Minnie Mouse character costume dancing with great energy to an amapiano song.

The footage proceeds to show the adorable girl in a cute dress following suit as she dances along with the vibey cartoon character.

@_MeladiM’s online friends were left pleasantly amused with many pointing out that her daughter gets her vibe and moves from her.

Check out the video and the comments below:

@Lesheleshele_ commented:

“❤️ like mother like daughter! What a cutie .”

@BLACKSOCRATES3 reacted:

“Malume Minnie.”

@RamatsobaneM said:

“Nugz is your child .”

@Maureen_Murai replied:

“Nna I’m voting for you to take her to dance classes .”

@phumz_24 wrote:

“Nugget is one party away from dancing on the table !”

@Tshehla__ commented:

“Nuggy ke ngwana mama hae shame .”

@Dowsky26 responded:

“It’s like you denied that Nug was your baby .”

@MiZz_TooMe said:

“❤️ Her mother’s daughter!”

Source: Briefly News