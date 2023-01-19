A video of a local boy rapping and talking with a Model C accent went viral on social media platforms

The young man can be seen shooting his rap video while he was in a rural area, with a goat running in the background

SA people said in the comments that the clip is one of the funniest videos to be posted on the internet

A boy raps about drip in a viral video. Image: @Wandile_Ntulie/Twitter

Source: UGC

Ama2K never fail to deliver superior content while showing off their over-the-top personalities.

One Gen Z boy was given the title of Greatest of All Time (Goat) after his snobbish behaviour in the rural area was documented for the pleasure of internet users.

The trendy young man can be seen in a clip posted by Wandile_Ntulie, wearing a durag and sunglasses while performing a freestyle rap.

Then a live goat named Junior broke free from his enclosure in the background and the boy and a woman nearby chased down the goat while he was recording.

The budding rapper repeatedly says "Come back Junior" while trying to catch the animal.

The legendary video was reposted on Twitter on Wednesday and has over 100k views.

Comments from SA Twitter users

@Puddingheine said:

"These children must go back to the city now."

@MsVerve mentioned:

"Tbo Touch Jnr. Drip is drip, I'm dead."

@IdentityJoy asked:

"Did he just say come back N**ga?"

@_Lomso stated:

"This generation has been tweaking."

@Lumukanda_ posted:

“'I’m still with drip, you know what drip is ni**a? Drip is drip…' If Drip doesn’t make an advert from this, then they are wasting our time.”

@tseepati stated:

"I thought it was Focalistic."

@MalcolmJR13

"I wouldn't come back too if I was Junior."

Source: Briefly News