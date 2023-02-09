South African actress Rami Chuene was left dying of laughter after she came across McDonald's Twitter post

The famous fast food operation opened up on Twitter, saying they just went through a horrible breakup

The tweet was soon flooded by other major Mzansi companies, and they added salt to McDonald's wound

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rami Chuene is on the floor with laughter after witnessing a tweet from the food franchise McDonald's.

Rami Chuene ha sparaised McDonald's humour. Image: @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

It all started when the social media manager of the fast food operation claimed someone had broken up with them. Not long after the tweet was published, the comments section was flooded with people confused by the post but laughed it off.

Chaos ensued when other Mzansi business operations rushed to the replies section to mock McDonald's. According to IOL, treating local businesses' social media pages like stan accounts or ordinary accounts is common in South Africa, with Nandos being famous for the act.

Well-known people and major Mzansi business corporations leave Ramie Chuene in stitches

On Twitter, Rami was left amused by the hilarious interactions of the corporations. She praised McDonald's, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"This is everything! The replies, the interactions…damn I’m definitely lovin’ it! ❤️"

Briefly News has compiled some of the most amusing posts from Mzansi businesses that left Rami laughing.

@Julius_S_Malema wrote:

"It is too much, love it."

@MichaelBucwa said:

"I feel your pain. Your emotions and feelings are valid. You will find peace and happiness soon. Believe it. If you ever need a friend to talk to SOUL to SOUL, just know that I am here for you. Feel free to reach out if you need a shoulder to cry on ❤️"

@sterkinekor shared:

"Nka loma mjolo. Chomi, come let’s cry together re shebile Jack le Rose? #Titanic"

@ChickenLickenSA posted:

"Lahliwe with Valentines around the corner? Eish kodwa nawe. They were probably looking for some SOUL and you should be too. "

@CaptainMorganSA wrote:

"Umjolo has no balance. Nakwa happy meal ku'Bird Captain Single."

@etv reacted:

"Sembi mntase. Myeke maarn, wanna catch up over some heartwarming movies? #loveliveshere"

@SmirnoffSA also said:

"Nka Luma Nugget Vele a few days before di'14 ‍♂️"

Nando’s and McDonald’s throw shade at Eskom amid banter in a viral Twitter post, Mzansi in tears

In related news, Briefly News reported that two of South Africa's most popular restaurants, Nando's and McDonald's, had a hilarious Twitter conversation. The fast food corporations sounded like two pals teasing each other.

People could not get over the huge corporations' casual tweets. Many people commented on the Twitter thread of the Nando's and Mcdonald's interaction to express how hilarious the whole thing was.

McDonald's sounded like they were going through a breakup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News