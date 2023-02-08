Nando's and Mcdonald's had an encounter on Twitter, and they had tweeps dying of laughter as they exchanged tweets

The two fast food chains had their customers entertained as they conversed like two friends on Twitter

People were amused as McDonald's tweeted that they were going through a heartbreak which inspired a hilarious response from Nando's

Two of South Africa's most popular restaurants, Nando's and McDonald's, had a hilarious Twitter conversation. The fast food corporations sounded like two pals teasing each other.

Nando's and Mcdonald's had a Twitter exchange where they got spicy about Eskom's loadshedding. Image: SOPA Images /GIANLUIGI GUERCIA /RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

People could not get over the huge corporations' casual tweets. Many people commented on the Twitter thread of the Nando's and Mcdonald's interaction to express how hilarious the whole thing was.

Nando's and Mcdonald's go viral after Twitter exchange

McDonald's sounded like they were going through a breakup by writing in a tweet:

"Eish guys banglahlile [They dumped me]"

Nando's responded to the tweet asking where McDonald's was and implying that they were clowns, a reference to McDonald's mascot.

McDonald's quickly hit back by saying that they knew Nando's would find their heartbreak funny and that they were cooking something in the kitchen. Nando's then asked them to share how they were busy in the kitchen, seeing the country was in an electricity crisis. McD's responded in agreement with a hilarious GIF. See the funny exchange below:

South Africans react to Nando's and Mcdonald's banter

People commented on the post to compliment both companies for entertaining them. Many peeps expressed how the exchange made them proud to be South African.

@Alpha_Mero25 commented:

"Love this interaction."

@Ms_ViVaCi0us commented:

"Your clapbacks are 100."

@kxng_tso commented:

"I just read the whole thread, no way we are normal as a country."

@tumelo_R1 commented:

"I'm so entertained."

@Bongsz_Ngubo commented:

"This khawntri is a movie serious."

@mandaB___ commented:

"Lol, I actually enjoy this type of marketing"

