Nando's is back with another shady marketing effort and this time it has to do with the recently resigned CEO of Eskom, Andre de Ruyter

The popular restaurant franchise took to social media to join South Africans in their reactions to Andre leaving Eskom amid a crisis

The Nando's marketing team may have missed the mark as online users were confused about the joke

Nando's chimed in on the recent developments with the now-former CEO of Eskom. The fast-food is well known for combining entertainment with social commentary

Nando's cracked a joke that did not land with South Africa as many said they did not get it. Image: Keith Mayhew/ Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Nando's shared what was supposed to be a hilarious reference about Andre's retirement. People flooded the comments with some harsh reviews for the franchise's attempt to be relatable to its customers.

Eskom former CEO Andre de Ruyter catches heat from Nando's

Nando's South Africa took to Twitter to joke about Andre de Ruyter resigning as Eskom's CEO. The restaurant shared a picture captioned: "Ke Dezemba no boss?". The picture was a poster which read:

"CEO 0.0.0 , 6-8 stages of experience needed. "

Tweeps not amused by Nando's Andre de Ruyter Eskom joke

Online users didn't get the joke and many were not shy to let them know. One online user even rated their joke out of 10 and gave them a zero. Many people questioned why they never had a joke about Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal. Twitter fave Sol Phenduka from Podcast and Chill even said Nando's Twitter account needs new management and peeps agreed.

@thatondzelu commented:

"0/10."

@williammalimane commented:

"What does the “O.O.O” mean/represent?"

@khutso_95 commented:

"Ya'll didn't even try."

@MphoMaboi_ commented:

"Maybe I’m slow. I need someone to explain the punchline for me."

@Bosto_M commented:

"You missed out on Phala Phala."

@fumikayi1 commented:

"You can tell this "joke" was approved in a bhodrum coz i'm very bhod by it."

@AdolfMathebula commented:

"Ya’ll are rusting shem… try again."

Source: Briefly News