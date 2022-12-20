Somizi Mhlongo's new video with an unknown man while attending Cassper Nyovest's 32nd birthday party has sparked speculations

It's been a while since Mzansi saw the Idols SA judge boo'd up, and following the release of the video, dating rumours began to circulate

The video was posted shortly after Somizi was lambasted for faking pregnancy by sharing a photo of a baby bump

Somizi's dating life has been full of controversy since his ex-husband Mohale Motaung entered his life.

Somizi Mhlongo is rumoured to be in a new relationship after his messy split from Mohale Motaung. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Abuse allegations were made, and documentaries exposing all of the horrible events that led to the ex-lovers' divorce trended on social media.

With all of that in mind, it appears that both SomG and Mohale moved on quickly. The stars have both sparked dating rumours after calling it quits.

Mohale made headlines when he kissed YouTuber Lasizwe, and now Somgaga has Mzansi wondering if he has a new man after attending Cass's 32nd birthday party.

The Idols SA judge arrived at the party in style, with a plus one in his lux car passenger seat. On Instagram, the clip showed the young gentleman happy to be around SomG. He was smiling from ear to ear after witnessing Cass and Somizi's banter.

The video was posted by the media personality after online people called him out for faking his pregnancy. Twitter users had enough of Somizi's antics after popular user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the viral snap.

@ThembaMdumela

"God always blesses mostly people who do not respect him."

@MlamboMiron shared:

"God please we've seen enough in 2022 "

@MandiwanaPA replied:

"Let me mind my own business, the world is coming to an end."

@NapoleonEye commented:

"South Africa and Nonsense same WhatsApp group."

@Kuphuka_lapho posted:

"Gender is not an issue to him,wenza konke nje"

@Leemags2 added:

"We are in the last days "

Somizi shares a glimpse from Cassper Nyovest’s star-studded all-white birthday party

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo kept Mzansi updated on what took place at Cassper Nyovest's birthday party.

The Mama I Made It rapper shared glimpses of the event and Mzansi was glued to their seats waiting for content from the party.

Mufasa promised his fans that his birthday celebrations this year were going to be bigger and better than the all-white party he hosted last year which was attended by the likes of Pearl Thusi and DJ Black Coffee.

