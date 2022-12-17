Today is the day of Cassper Nyovest's highly anticipated star-studded birthday party and peeps are waiting for content from the event

The Amademoni hitmaker has been teasing about the party and he promised that this year's event will be bigger than last year's

Fans have been waiting anxiously and Somizi Mhlongo who was among the guests has been sharing pictures and videos from the party

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Somizi Mhlongo is keeping Mzansi updated on what is taking place at Cassper Nyovest's birthday party.

Somizi shared some content from Cassper Nyovest's star-studded all-white birthday bash. Image: @somizi and @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

The Mama I Made It rapper has been sharing glimpses of the event and Mzansi is glued to their seats waiting for content from the party.

Mufasa has been promising his fans that his birthday celebrations this year will be bigger and better than the all-white party he hosted last year which was attended by the likes of Pearl Thusi and DJ Black Coffee.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mufasa shared pictures of the celebs who attended the event last year and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Last year was star-studded!! We do it again today. The most exclusive party in the land!!"

Somizi Mhlongo who was a guest last year and this year gave fans the first look at the event and it's safe to say that it is the party of the year. From the videos shared online, the deco was on point, there were a number of lux vehicles and the mood and vibe were just cool.

In one video, Somizi can be seen arriving at Cassper's crib in his Bentley. He looked simple and stylish in a white outfit.

Pearl Thusi leaves Mzansi drooling with saucy swimwear snaps on her page, fans react: "Bathong, Pearl"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi set timelines on fire with the recent posts she shared on her page. The actress showed why she is regarded as one of the hottest stars in Mzansi.

The star who has not been posting much on social media reminded her followers what they were missing with the saucy snaps.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Queen Sono star shared pictures from her recent trip to Namibia. The stunner spotted her signature afro hair and a stunning white Karl swimsuit. She captioned the post with a thought-provoking caption that got her followers talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News