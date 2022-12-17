Andile and Tamia Mpisane are painting timelines red with loved-up pictures from their Paris getaway

The adorable couple gave fans a glimpse of how Mia's birthday treat is going, thanks to their constant posts

The romantic trip comes days after the Royal AM chairman was heavily blasted for posting a "cold" birthday tribute to his wife

Andile and Tamia Mpisane are living it up in the city of love and Mzansi is here for the content they have been sharing.

Andile and Tamia Mpisane are serving couple goals on the timelines. Image: @tamia_mpisane.

Source: Instagram

The couple jetted off to Paris to celebrate Tamia's birthday. Social media timelines have been painted red with the lovely pics the pair are sharing online.

Social media has been awash with content from Mia and Andile's birthday celebrations and nobody is complaining. The stunner's birthday started off on the wrong foot when Mzansi came after Andile for sharing a "cold" birthday tribute.

As expected, the Royal AM chairman had more birthday treats planned for his lovely wife. Tamia Mpisane revealed that her husband went the extra mile to make her day special. He even flew in a cake from celebrity baker Chef Zondi. She wrote:

"Yesterday was so perfect. My hubby flew my friends in from Johannesburg to Durban and planned a surprise birthday dinner for me. The thought, effort and planning that went into it all. He even flew in a cake from my favourite @chefzondiofficial ."

The couple did not end there, they also posted lovely snaps from Paris as they marked their one year anniversary. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, Andile and Tamia looked stylish in designer gowns.

Social media users can't get enough of the soft life goals their favourite stars are sharing online. Many commended them for ignoring the naysayers and living their best lives.

@jayjtrotman9 said:

"Happy Anniversary perfect"

@bbgirl72 commented:

"This love is too much woo ."

@tituz83 wrote:

"To Paris with LOVE."

@therealmisszulu added:

"Happiest anniversary ❤️."

@katlehodr noted:

"It’s tooo much."

Source: Briefly News