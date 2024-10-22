Mzansi wants Somizi Mhlongo to stay far away from the upcoming Drag Race South Africa

The media personality has reportedly gotten on netizens' last nerve, and they hope he won't be part of the show

Meanwhile, others are convinced that SomGAGA will join the production one way or another

Peeps said Somizi Mhlongo shouldn't be part of Drag Race South Africa. Images: somizi

It looks like netizens have grown tired of Somizi Mhlongo and hope he won't join the upcoming Drag Race South Africa.

Mzansi throws shade at Somizi Mhlongo

The producers of Drag Race have officially expanded the franchise to South Africa, and fans can't wait to see what the local world of drag has in store for them.

As peeps wait for casting to open in 2025, Twitter (X) user uPeace_ says he hopes one flamboyant media personality won't be part of the production in any way:

"Somizi must stay as far as possible from this. FAR!"

Somizi Mhlongo has built a career for himself through his performances and presenting skills, as well as his over-the-top personality and style that gel with the concept of Drag Race.

However, it appears that peeps are hoping that they won't see Somizi on the show.

Mzansi reacts to Somizi Mhlongo backlash

Netizens support the outrage, while others claim that there is no way SomGAGA would be left out:

msjmusa suspected:

"I bet that he's already part of the production and is a judge."

eurielsammie1 said:

"Bathong! But Madame Gigi (Somizi) and Evita Bezuidenhout (Pieter-Dirk Uys) were the first famous South African drag queens on TV. Pieter is almost 80, so who else do we have but Somizi? Sadly, some things are just inevitable."

Luzanne_Bee agreed:

"I agree. We have exceptional drag queens who could be a part of this."

glitter_pumpum posted:

"Y'all know very well that he's gonna be on the show, and it's annoying, but you know."

SviegAlfonso mocked Somizi:

"If he won't be the RuPaul of SA, he wants to be everywhere kaloku."

Somizi Mhlongo dragged into Chris Brown saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo being thrown under the bus over the Chris Brown concert saga.

This was after the show was bashed by an anti-GBV organisation over the singer's history of domestic violence, and Mzansi wanted them to keep the same energy with local stars as well.

