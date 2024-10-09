Somizi Mhlongo is currently getting roasted on X (formerly Twitter) amid the controversy surrounding Chris Brown

Women For Change and a few other people called for Chris Brown's upcoming South African shows to be boycotted

Netizens argued that Somizi Mhlongo has a similar history of domestic violence, yet he does not get the same treatment

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Somizi Mhlongo was a hot topic on social media, and people roasted him online, trying to highlight the double standards some people have regarding the Chris Brown controversy.

Somizi is being slammed amid the controversy surrounding Chris Brown. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi argues Somizi should get cancelled too

Following the interview by Women For Change where they called for Chris Brown's upcoming South African shows to be boycotted, more people expressed their disappointment at how he continues to get support from Mzansi.

They even started a petition because of his abusive past with his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Now, people are saying Somizi faced similar allegations, yet he is not getting cancelled.

@ISephara wrote: "On the right: Chris Brown, who was accused of GBV, pleaded guilty & went to prison. His music & life were on pause. On the left: Somizi Mhlongo, who was accused of GBV, didn't go to prison, denied it all, and his life carried on normally. Guess which one fake feminists are angry at?😖"

SA debates on Somizi's past

Mzansi peeps argued that Somizi Mhlongo also faced the music for his actions, but others are concerned that he only received a slap on the wrist. Meanwhile, Chris Brown went to jail, and his reputation was knocked down.

@Siwe0233419 said

"A registered what what offender but everyday we listen to him advising people on relationships."

@PatrickFizzo argued:

"There was a judgement against Brizzy. There is no judgement against Somizi. Know the difference maan."

@SelowaRomeo shared:

"Somizi was convicted clearly you did not follow the story you don't have basis of what you are saying I think it is because of freedom of speech now people have no need to verify their info."

@lovedale2323 revealed:

"Unathi also made mention of her losing her job over Somizi and the so called feminists didn’t move a muscle."

Chris Brown on his way of selling out 2nd show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chris Brown is on his way to filling up his second South African show, scheduled for 15 December.

This comes after he sold out his initial concert on 14 December in under two hours. Fans are waiting for the 15th to secure their tickets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News