Somizi Mhlongo has come forward to address the heartbreaking allegations made by his ex-husband Mohale Motaung.

While Somizi had decided to let his legal team handle the situation, he has received a lot of backlash which has evidently lead to him speaking out.

Posting a lengthy statement on social media, Somizi assured the world that he has never physically, or even tried, to harm Mohale.

Somizi:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would one day have to defend my honor as a result of someone I have loved so deeply and so genuinely deliberately harming a reputation I’ve worked so hard to build.”

Somizi is shattered. He admitted that he and Mohlae had issues, however, nothing that went as deep as physical abuse.

Touching on the divorce, Somizi made it clear that all he wants is for it to be done “fairly and reasonably.”

Somizi posted:

Somizi did not allow for people to comment on his post, and we understand why. This is a very sensitive topic that is all that much harder to deal with having to do so in the public eye.

Mzansi celebrities stand behind Mohale Motaung

Mzansi celebs have rallied behind Mogale Motaung amid his abuse allegations. The media personality recently accused ex-bae and larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo of abusing him when they were still an item, reported Briefly News.

Some South African entertainers have taken to social media to show their support to Mohale. They have told him that they believe his story and are behind him all the way.

Celebrity author Jackie Phamotse took to Twitter and said Mohale deserves half of everything that is seemingly owned by Somgaga because of the alleged abuse he endured during the relationship. She encouraged the star to fight for his life.

