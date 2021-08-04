Celebs Rally Behind Mohale Motaung Amid Abuse Allegations: "We Hear You"

South African celebs are supporting Mohale Motaung amid his abuse allegations that surfaced a few days ago

Mohale alleged in an interview that Somizi Mhlongo, his ex-hubby, abused him in the early stages of their relationship

Jackie Phamotse, Penny Lebyane and Amanda Black, among others, have rallied behind Mohale adding that they believe his story

Mzansi celebs have rallied behind Mogale Motaung amid his abuse allegations. The media personality recently accused ex-bae and larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo of abusing him when they were still an item.

Some South African entertainers have taken to social media to show their support to Mohale. They have told him that they believe his story and are behind him all the way.

Celebrity author Jackie Phamotse took to Twitter and said Mohale deserves half of everything that is seemingly owned by Somgaga because of the alleged abuse he endured during the relationship. She encouraged the star to fight for his life.

According to ZAlebs, Penny Lebyane also took to the micro-blogging app to share her views on the allegations. In a lengthy thread, the radio personality said she is sad to hear about Mohale's situation.

Afropop singer and award-winning musician Amanda Black also shared her two cents on the matter. She showed Mohale mad love on Twitter. Amanda Black tweeted:

"I believe Mohale."

Mzansi shows love to Mohale amid abuse allegations

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African social media users have showed love to Mohale Motaung after he opened up about his alleged abusive relationship with Somizi Mhlongo. Most of the people who took to the media personality's timeline said they believe his story. Somizi was reportedly abusive in the early stages of their relationship.

Tweeps took to Mohale Motaung's timeline on Twitter to share their thoughts on abuse he suffered allegedly at the hands of his ex-hubby and larger-than-life media personality Somizi. @thabomaredi wrote:

"Hee Sana, if it’s true what Somizi did to you jonga you deserve everything he owns!! You must get half of his estate!! I will get you the most powerful attorney if you don’t have one!!"

@Lorshy2 said:

"I believe you Mohale. Sorry for the pain and suffering you endured. Get the right lawyers. It can’t be business as usual."

