Mzansi Shows Love to Mohale Amid Abuse Allegations: "Get the Right Lawyers"

Mzansi peeps have showed major love to media personality Mohale Motaung amid his abuse allegations

Mohale reportedly accused his ex-bae and popular media personality Somizi Mhlongo of abusing him earlier in their relationship

Most tweeps expressed that the star must get 50% or everything that Somizi owns because of what he allegedly put Mohale through

South African social media users have showed love to Mohale Motaung after he opened up about his alleged abusive relationship with Somizi Mhlongo.

Most of the people who took to the media personality's timeline said they believe his story. Somizi was reportedly abusive in the early stages of their relationship.

Tweeps took to Mohale Motaung's timeline on Twitter to share their thoughts on abuse he suffered allegedly at the hands of his ex-hubby and larger-than-life media personality Somizi.

Check out some of the comments below:

@thabomaredi wrote:

"Hee Sana, if it’s true what Somizi did to you jonga you deserve everything he owns!! You must get half of his estate!! I will get you the most powerful attorney if you don’t have one!!"

@Lorshy2 said:

"I believe you Mohale. Sorry for the pain and suffering you endured. Get the right lawyers. It can’t be business as usual."

@Evamaianashe commented:

"I admire you for loving yourself enough to leave knowing exactly what people would say and boy did they call you names but you remained silent and respectful. You know your importance, your value, your worth and how much you are loved by those who know you. You already won."

@Jabulee4 added:

"You deserve 50% of everything for all the pain and suffering you went through in that marriage. Own your throne and live up to your name for wena oMohale! Fight so people can know never to mess with you merely because you are young and are underestimated. Aykhale!"

Somizi's legal team responds to Mohale's abuse allegations

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has gotten his legal team to publish a statement on his behalf regarding the heavy allegations made by his ex-hubby Mohale Motaung. After seeing the statement Mohale released to Sunday World, Somizi did the right thing by getting his legal team to handle the matter.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela dropped Somizi’s statement on social media. Somizi’s legal team has made it clear that the matter is being handled by them and no comment will be given.

Mohale accused Somizi of having been abusive early on in their relationship, claiming that he even once pulled a knife on him. Seeing Somizi’s legal team's statement, many had conflicting opinions. While some feel Mohale is trying his luck, some believe him.

