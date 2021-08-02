Somizi Mhlong has gotten his legal team to respond to the harsh allegations made by his ex-bae Mohale Motaung

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a copy of the statement released by Somizi’s legal team where they make it clear that Somizi is saying nothing

Some feel Somizi’s approach is fishy while others are certain Mohale is just trying his luck to get back at Somizi

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has gotten his legal team to publish a statement on his behalf regarding the heavy allegations made by his ex-hubby Mohale Motaung.

After seeing the statement Mohale released to Sunday World, Somizi did the right thing by getting his legal team to handle the matter.

Somizi Mhlongo has released a statement addressing the accusations made against him in the Sunday World newspaper. Image: @somizi.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela dropped Somizi’s statement on social media. Somizi’s legal team has made it clear that the matter is being handled by Somizi’s legal team and no comment will be given.

Phil posted:

Mohale accused Somizi of having been abusive early on in their relationship, claiming that he even once pulled a knife on him.

Seeing Somizi’s legal team's statement, many had conflicting opinions. While some feel Mohale is trying his luck, some believe him.

@sindis_b feels Mohale’s timing is a tad too calculated to be true:

@NwabisaSeptemb3 is shook by the rprevalence of abuse in LGBTQ+ relationships:

@Nkatiseng_Moloi does not believe Mohale for a second:

@sfisomlondo74 feels Somizi saying nothing screams guilty:

Somizi reveals the thing he hates to do the most

In lighter news, Somizi Mhlongo dropped some hard facts about his life in a candid video he uploaded on Instagram, reported Briefly News.

The celebrity revealed that he loved to look after himself and looked forward to bathing, moisturising and doing his hair. However, he revealed that he hates to brush his teeth despite how conscious he is of his mouth and how his breath smells.

He wanted to know if other people felt the same way and confessed that he is really lazy when it comes to brushing his teeth.

@ondel_star said:

"It’s the moisturising my body that makes me cringe."

