Somizi Trends as Mohale Spills the Tea on His Alleged Abusive Relationship

Mohale Motaung has allegedly revealed that his relationship with Somizi Mhlongo was anything by happy

He made some shocking revelations, one of them was the Somizi had threatened him with a knife after they had been married for only three weeks

Social media users reacted to the news, Somzi was trending on Twitter as people shared their opinions

Mohale Motaung has come out with some shocking allegations about his marriage to Somizi Mhlongo.

Their marriage was not as happy as they would have had people think and Mohale has said that it was quite abusive.

Somizi was trending online after Mohale's shocking allegations were reported. Photo credit: @somizi, @mohale_77

This could explain the sudden distance between the two who used to be inseparable.

Sund World reported that Mohale alleged that Somizi threatened him with a knife only three weeks after they were married.

The South African reported that the tabloid had used an interview Mohale did with the producers of Somizi's reality show Living the Dream with Somizi.

Social media users have taken to the internet to react to shocking allegations

@SithaleKgaogelo:

"It’s normal for a famous person like Somizi to be defended and Mohale slandered in this case, even though he made it clear that he doesn’t want the estate but only his clothes. But people will keep pushing that gold-digging narrative to ignore abuse claims."

@BekithembaZ:

"After Babes & Mampintsha, Mushe & Phelo, Jada & Will, now Somizi & Mohale I've slowly learnt that sometimes people who have shared life, love, heartbreak & orgasms will always find a way of dealing with one another. So I'll watch from my CBD Twitter balcony & drink rooibos tea."

@Matty_Bridge:

"This Mohale and Somizi's story is terrifying. Queer people don't talk enough about domestic abuse in our relationships which is very rife! It is even crazier because victims can hardly speak up because their abusers are faves amongst the queers, so people keep it moving."

