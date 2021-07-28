A social media user @Shar_Duh_Nay shared her painful experience of cutting all ties with her boyfriend after a failed relationship

A social media user with the handle @Shar_Duh_Nay revealed that she had broken up with the love of her life.

She deleted his number, ended their chat, cleared her call log and unfollowed him on all his platforms.

The beautiful Twitter user revealed that she had cut all ties with her ex-boyfriend. Photo credit: @Shar_Duh_Nay

Source: Twitter

This struck a nerve with social media users who could totally relate. Her post had almost 1 500 retweets and over 12 000 likes.

Social media users took to the comment section to recount their own experiences of their failed relationships.

Social media users share their own stories of their failed relationships

@AintNoRoleModel:

"For the longest time, I kept telling him to act right, till one morning I noticed he was on his bs again. I didn't say anything, I just blocked him everywhere, deleted his number and pics. Last month I unblocked him after 6 whole months of no contact . We back together ."

@menda_p:

"It's one of the hardest things to do But do what's best for you Skat .. Did it last year (December) and I must say, I'm happy I did that. Don't think I'll ever let anyone in my heart ever again. "

@matsi_ags:

"You are me, I am you. I am forced to have a relationship with mine for the sake of our kids while I watch him love the woman he cheated on me with. It’s the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do but my kids deserve the love they get from both of us..."

@__tamara16:

"The first stage of relief; what follows after is the worst. A time will come when you'll miss them so much that they're pure again in your eyes, that's normal; what you do after will determine if you've really let go. Staying is soo much easier than letting go! Strength to you sis."

@sheriecewhyte2:

"It’s one of the hardest things to do. It physically hurts but I’m so proud of you girl White heart you’ll get the person you deserve and who deserves you."

@maatlaMotswana:

"When this happened with my ex I couldn’t believe it. It was the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced. I used to cry to sleep mare vowed to myself that I won’t go back there. Stay strong mommy."

