"I'm So Lazy": Somizi Reveals the Thing He Hates To Do the Most, Brush His Teeth

Somizi Mhlongo loves to look after himself but he revealed that he is really lazy when it comes to oral hygiene

He is very conscious about how his mouth looks and how his breath smells but that he hates having to brush his teeth

Fans and followers shared their own experiences about brushing their teeth and reacted to the shocking revelation made my Somizi

Somizi Mhlongo dropped some hard facts about his life in a candid video he uploaded on Instagram. The celebrity revealed that he loved to look after himself and looked forward to bathing, moisturising and doing his hair.

However, he revealed that he hates to brush his teeth despite how conscious he is of his mouth and how his breath smells.

Somizi hates brushing his teeth and the workaholic considers himself very lazy when it comes to oral hygiene.

Source: Instagram

He wanted to know if other people felt the same way and confessed that he is really lazy when it comes to brushing his teeth.

Social media users respond to Somizi's shocking revelation

ondel_star:

"It’s the moisturizing my body that makes me cringe."

she_qhawe:

"Nope, we need a toothpaste ye 72 hr cleanliness."

duzzyfreckles:

"For me, it's bathing yhooo ngyabikelwa when I have to bath. It's also just one of those things we do because we have to ."

vee_ntombi:

"Mine I hate bathing nje all together but because I have to I do it .. kodwa I don't bath if I'm not going anywhere."

abongs_m:

"I also hate brushing and the fact that you must do it twice a day is even worse ."

