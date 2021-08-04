Somizi Mhlongo Allegedly Requests Time Off, People Question Suspension

Somizi Mhlongo has allegedly requested time off the air and the people are shocked he was not suspended

Kgopolo Phil Mphela revealed that the SABC has said that Somizi asked for time off from Metro FM and was granted it

People feel Metro FM has gone soft on Somizi as anyone with abuse allegations should be suspended

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo is not taking the abuse accusations well. SABC has reported that Somizi will be taking some time off the air to deal with the matter.

Entertainment tea spiller Kgopolo Phil Mphela took to social media, announcing that Somizi has requested time off from Metro FM.

Somizi Mhlong has apparently asked for time away from Metro FM, and people are now questioning why he was not suspended. Image: @somizi.

Source: Instagram

Phil said the SABC delivered the news after Metro FM met with Somizi.

Phil posted:

Mohale accused Somizi of having been abusive early on in their relationship, claiming that he even once pulled a knife on him.

Seeing the post, people are shocked the Metro FM had not suspended Somizi and that it was left up to him to take time off. Abuse allegations are serious and some feel Somizi is receiving special care.

@Akonaho_N cannot believe Metro FM did not suspend Somizi:

@Alulu25 thinks this might be code for suspension:

@Shes_fair is shook:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Jackie Phamotse shows Mohale Motaung support, letting him know he's not alone

South African award-winning author, social activist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jackie Phamotse has spoken out, letting Mohale Motaung know that he does not have to be scared to speak his truth., reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, Jackie reached out to Somizi Mhlongo’s ex-hubby. Jackie let Mohale know that he does not have to “be scared any more.”

In a few length posts, Jackie made it known that she supports Mohale and is there to help him be heard. Abuse is something Jackie feels strongly against and she is not about to let Mohale be bullied.

Jackie made it clear that Mohale is the only one who really knows the truth and that people should believe him if he is crying out for help. Jackie does not want Mohale to feel like he is alone in this battle.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za