Jackie Phamotse Stands by Mohale Motaung: “Don’t Think You Are Alone”

Jackie Phamotse took to social media to let Mohale Motaung know that she stands by him and believes what he has come forward and said about Somizi Mhlongo

Making a bunch of posts in support of Mohale, Jackie made it known that Mohale is the victim and that people need to listen

Jackie shared one of Mohale’s posts about abuse, reminding people how important it is to remember that abusers make the abused look guilty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South African award-winning author, social activist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jackie Phamotse has spoken out, letting Mohale Motaung know that he does not have to be scared to speak his truth.

Taking to social media, Jackie reached out to Somizi Mhlongo’s ex-hubby. Jackie let Mohale know that he does not have to “be scared anymore.”

In the wake of Mohale Motaung reportedly accusing his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo of abuse, Jackie Phamotse has written an open letter to Mohale. Image: @jackie_phamotse and @mohale_77.

Source: Instagram

In a few length posts, Jackie made it known that she supports Mohale and is there to help him be heard. Abuse is something Jackie feels strongly against and she is not about to let Mohale be bullied.

Jackie posted:

Jackie made it clear that Mohale is the only one who really knows the truth and that people should believe him if he is crying out for help. Jackie does not want Mohale to feel like he is alone in this battle.

Jackie posted:

Sharing a screenshot of one of Mohale’s posts, Jackie highlighted how important the words Mohale wrote are. Mohale spoke on how abusers make the abused look like they are the “crazy one.”

Jackie posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi shows love to Mohale amid abuse allegations

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African social media users have showed love to Mohale Motaung after he opened up about his alleged abusive relationship with Somizi Mhlongo.

Most of the people who took to the media personality's timeline said they believe his story. Somizi was reportedly abusive in the early stages of their relationship.

Tweeps took to Mohale's timeline on Twitter to share their thoughts on abuse he suffered allegedly at the hands of his ex-hubby and larger-than-life media personality Somizi. @thabomaredi wrote:

"Hee Sana, if it’s true what Somizi did to you jonga you deserve everything he owns!! You must get half of his estate!! I will get you the most powerful attorney if you don’t have one!!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za