Mohale Speaks Out on Abuse Allegations: Did Not Leak Audio on Purpose

South African media personality Mohale Motaung has released a statement addressing the abuse allegations he levelled against estranged husband Somizi

Motaung has maintained that he indeed was a victim of abuse but denied leaking the audio sharing the details of it

The 26-year-old explained how the leak came about and expressed disappointment over the situation

Mohale Motaung has released a statement addressing the furor surrounding his estranged marriage to Somizi Mhlongo and the resulting allegations of abuse.

Taking to social media, Mohale penned a lengthy statement about the allegations and his plans going forward.

He revealed that he did not intentionally leak the audio tape confessing to being a victim of abuse. Mohale explained that the audio was released by someone who was close to him, much to his disappointment.

He maintained that he did not expose Somizi for financial gain.

"The conversations heard in the audio were privileged as they were with one of the producers of Living The Dream with Somizi. I trusted the person with whom I was engaging and did not divulge such details for any material gain.”

He continued:

“In these conversations, I was laying case to reason why I would not want the details of our divorce to be used in the upcoming season of the reality show as this would not reflect the complete truth and furthermore, did not want the details thereof to be used for financial gain."

Mohale added that his intention was not to have Somizi lose his livelihood and he hoped the divorce would be concluded quietly without further drama.

His statement comes after Somizi released his own statement where he denied the abuse allegations.

Somizi Mhlongo breaks silence on abuse allegations

Briefly News reported that Somizi came forward to address the heartbreaking allegations made by Mohale Motaung.

While Somizi had decided to let his legal team handle the situation, he received a lot of backlash which evidently led to him speaking out.

Posting a lengthy statement on social media, Somizi assured the world that he has never physically, or even tried, to harm Mohale.

Somizi: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would one day have to defend my honor as a result of someone I have loved so deeply and so genuinely deliberately harming a reputation I’ve worked so hard to build.”

