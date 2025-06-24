Uber driver Percy Bhengu accuses Babes Wodumo of failing to pay a fare for a trip from six years ago

Haibo! Babes Wodumo is back in the news for all the wrong reasons after an Uber driver accused her of refusing to pay for a trip she made in 2019.

The Wololo hitmaker became a topic of discussion on social media after the Uber driver, Percy Bhengu, outed her for non-payment on social media. Taking to Babes Wodumo’s Facebook account, Bhengu detailed his experience working with the late Mamphintsha’s baby mama.

Babes Wodumo accused of dodging R900 Uber bill

The Uber driver recounted how he was excited when he landed the opportunity to transport Babes Wodumo and her sister Nondumiso Simelane, who also serves as her manager, to a gig in Pongola and then to an event hosted by DJ Tira at Wiseman’s Car Wash in KwaMashu, Durban.

Bhengu expected the opportunity to open doors for him, but it brought frustration instead. He said that he has tried to get Babes Wodumo to pay R900 for his services since 2019.

He recounted that his first trip with Babes Wodumo was drama-free.

He said things took a turn for the worse on the second trip when he was hired to transport Babes and her sister to KwaMashu, where DJ Tira was shooting a music video. The Uber driver said during the trip, Babes Wodumo allegedly borrowed some money to purchase sanitary wear and promised to repay the loan.

When they got to KwaMashu, the Wena Wodumo star allegedly refused to go inside Wiseman’s Car Wash because of her dressing and lack of makeup. She then requested that Bhengu take her back to her home in Westville. When they got to her home, Babes Wodumo allegedly didn’t settle her bill, nor did she repay the borrowed money.

On the evening of the same day, Babes Wodumo asked to be driven to The Sails at Durban’s Shaka Marine, and Bhengu agreed, hoping that the musician would settle the outstanding payment. Instead, that was the last Bhengu saw of them.

He shared that his numerous attempts to reach Babes Wodumo or her sister were fruitless.

“I never took the matter to the Small Claims Court because I kept hoping they’d pay up eventually. But now, I just want to make sure other people don’t get used the way I did," he said.

Babes Wodumo fails to attend court due to illness

Meanwhile, Babes Wodumo's assault trial was postponed again due to illness.

Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo failed to appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court for the commencement of her assault trial on Friday, 6 June 2025, due to illness.

After her lawyer, Thula Mlondo, informed the court that Babes Wodumo could not attend due to health reasons, the Durban Magistrate Ntokozo Myeni was understanding enough and granted the request for the matter to be postponed to Friday, 13 June 2025.

