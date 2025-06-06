Babes Wodumo failed to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday, 6 June 2025, for her assault trial

The trial was postponed after her lawyer informed the court that Babes Wodumo could not attend court due to health reasons

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some doubting the authenticity of her illness, while others called for sympathy

Babes Wodumo failed to attend court due to an undisclosed illness. Image: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Prayers up for reality TV star and Gqom musician Babes Wodumo is reportedly sick so much so that she failed to fulfil a legal commitment.

Babes Wodumo allegedly too sick to appear in court

According to a report by Daily Sun, the Wena Wodumo star failed to appear at the Durban Magistrates Court for the commencement of her assault trial on Friday 6 June 2025. The publication reports that the artist, born Bongekile Simelane Maphumulo, failed to attend court due to an undisclosed illness.

After her lawyer Thula Mlondo informed the court that Babes Wodumo could not attend due to health reasons, the Durban Magistrate Ntokozo Myeni was understanding enough and granted the request for the matter to be postponed to Friday 13 June 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The case stems from an alleged assault on Durban designer Philile “Philly” Mhlongo of SK Designs on 12 March 2024 at Mhlongo’s business on West Walk, West Street in the Durban CBD.

Assault trial faces several delays

This is not the first challenge that caused a delay of the assault trial which kicked off on 14 January 2025. On the first day of trial, Babes Wodumo's laywer, Thula Mlondo, requested for a postponement due to a thumb injury. The magistrate granted the request and shifted the trial date from 14-16 January to 23 January 2025.

The trial was delayed again on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. Babes Wodumo and Mhlongo were not entirely at fault. Although the accused and complainant both appeared on time in court, other cases were prioritised, and the trial was reserved for 2 PM.

When 2 PM arrived, the Wololo hitmaker's lawyer requested another postponement, citing a family obligation she had to attend to despite being ready for the trial to commence earlier.

Netizens react to news of Babes Wodumo's alleged illness

Social media user @Am_Blujay shared news that Babes Wodumo had failed to attend court because of an undisclosed illness.

Netizens weighed in with symphathy and speculation on what may have caused the Umphabazo singer's sickness, while others suggested it was an excuse for her to miss court.

Here are some of the reactions:

@BanothileMabida claimed:

"It was just an excuse Babes is well."

@Xhosa_Version suggested:

"Cirrhosis will not miss her in those undisclosed illnesses."

@Ihhashi_Turkei asked:

"Who did she assault?"

@Lholo remarked:

"She’s tired bandla."

Babes Wodumo failed to attend court after reportedly falling sick. Image: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo allegedly critically ill

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo trended on social media in July 2023, following reports that she was not feeling well.

The reports on social media did not state what she was suffering from but many were calling on the Wololo hitmaker's fans to pray for her.

Following the death of her husband, Babes visibly lost weight and looked unwell..

A few weeks after her appearance at the Metro FM Music Awards alongside DJ Tira and others, a blog reported that Babes Wodumo was critically ill.

Source: Briefly News