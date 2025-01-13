The South African Gqom artist and performer Babes Wodumo seemed to have been in trouble with the law

The Wololo hitmaker will be appearing in court from Tuesday, 14 January 2025, till Thursday, 16 January 2025

This came after assault charges against Babes Wodumo, which Durban designer Philly Mhlongo opened in February 2024

Babes Wodumo's trial commences soon

The Durban-based performer and reality TV star Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, became the talk of the town on social media after it was reported that the star will be battling it in court soon.

According to Daily Sun, Simelane will appear in court in Durban from Tuesday, 14 January 20225, to Thursday, 16 January 2025. Her trial will commence after she attacked the eThekwini designer Philly Mhlongo of SK Dee Designs in February 2025.

Mhlongo told the publication that he only had an issue with the star's dancers, and she decided to get involved in their squabble.

He said:

"The dancers came to the shop on 28 February because they wanted to go to a gig. They didn’t have enough money to purchase the clothes. I insisted that they pay for the hired clothes. I wasn’t willing to give them anything without payment.

"The arrangement was for them to return the clothes the following day, but they only brought them back on 12 March, and the clothes were in poor condition. When they arrived, they were accompanied by Babes, her bodyguard, and her father. They appeared intoxicated, and Babes assaulted me."

