Babes Wodumo and her crew were allegedly caught attacking her costume designer

The Gqom star and her dancers reportedly borrowed clothing and, instead of returning them to their owner, attacked the designer in a drunk rage

Mzansi is unimpressed with Babes' alleged behaviour, saying she was getting out of hand

Babes Wodumo and her dancers are under fire after allegedly lashing out at their costume designer. Images: babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo is in a sticky situation after allegedly assaulting her costume designer. The Wololo hitmaker, while still attempting to revive her career, is back in the tabloids with a case against her after reportedly attacking her designer and failing to return their clothes.

Babes Wodumo lashes out at costume designer

Babes Wodumo is under fire after she reportedly attacked her costume designer.

According to a statement sent to Maphepha Ndaba by the owner of Sk’Dee Designs, Babes and her dancers borrowed clothing items on 28 February 2024 but failed to return them at the agreed time.

After many failed attempts of trying to recover her clothes, the designer requested that Babes and her dancers pay the full amount of R550 for the items because they had worn them on several occasions.

The designer went on to reveal that Babes and her entourage barged into her store and attacked her and her business partner in a drunk rage.

In a video shared by the designer, Babes' father is also seen adding to the heated altercation. Moreover, it's said that the attackers threatened to shoot the designer, who opened a case against them:

"If anything happens to either of us, it will be by their hands."

Mzansi reacts to Babes Wodumo allegations

Netizens weren't impressed with Babes' bad behaviour and called her out. Previously, the Gqom queen was accused of owing thousands to a makeup artist.

Okuhle_CFM said:

"She's losing it now. Instead of making money after being out of the game, she comes back as a 'phuma silwe.'"

flower_girly_021 was disappointed:

"When will she grow up? And she must not use her pain as an excuse this time around."

khanyisamabece encouraged the designer:

"Press Charges, Sisi! The arrogance of coming to attack you at your place over your items? Nah, jail time must be served."

mandebs_ofit said:

"When you're not paying your makeup artists, it's things like these. Stop being arrogant and pay back the money!"

ayanda.majali was stunned:

"All this over R550? What about your dignity, Babes?"

