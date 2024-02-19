Gqom queen Babes Wodumo rocked the stage at the IFP Manifesto launch activation in Durban

A video of the star performing on stage with her dancers was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens were happy to see Babes Wodumo back to her normal self and being booked to perform in order to revive her career

Babes Wodumo is back and has been booked for gigs during the election campaigns. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo is back full-time in the music scene and is reviving her music career as the star was booked at a political party event in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal recently.

Babes Wodumo rocks at the IFP Manifesto launch activation

The Durban-born artist Babes Wodumo whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, made headlines once again this year as she rocked on stage at the IFP Manifesto launch activation over the past weekend at The Gugu Dlamini Park in Durban Central.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star performing alongside her dancer at the launch activation. This was after Bongekile nailed her performance at the EFF Durban Manifesto recently. The page captioned the clip:

"Babes Wodumo on stage at IFP Manifesto Launch Activation."

Watch the video below:

SA happy to see Babes Wodumo on stage

Many netizens were happy to see Babes Wodumo back on stage, reviving her music career:

@MbaliyethuS responded:

"Aw wabuya bakithi uBabes."

@Dineo_Metja complimented:

"She looks great maaan."

@Sphe____ said:

"She’s slowly coming back happy for her."

@DDT_PM wrote:

"I'm so happy for her. She looks alive and happy."

@LadyM1306 shared:

"She still has it."

@djstago commented:

"Babes Wodumo will be rich after the elections."

@Sli_Simelane praised:

"Sound is terrible, but let’s forget about that and talk about how good she looks. I’m so happy she’s coming back slowly now let’s hope she’ll go back to creating hits."

@LobeloTlotlo replied:

"I’m so glad she is performing again."

