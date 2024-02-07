Gqom singer Babes Wodumo is alleged to have moved on to Amapiano singer Sabelo Zuma from Amaroto

The Durban-based singer posted a now-deleted cosy picture of them with green heart emojis

Mzansi peeps on social media have mixed feelings about this, with some saying she has the right to move on

Durban-based Gqom singer Babes Wodumo is said to have found love at the hands of Amapiano singer Sabelo Zuma from Amaroto.

Babes Wodumo has a new man

Amid rumours that she and Sabelo Zuma are a couple, Babes Wodumo added fuel to the fire and posted a now-deleted cosy picture of them. On Instagram, Babes Wodumo added green heart emojis hinting at a burning romance.

But before she could delete the picture, peeps took screenshots and shared them on Twitter (X).

Mzansi weighs in on Babes' new man

Netizens expressed mixed sentiments about this, with some agreeing that she has a right to move on from her husband, Mampintsha.

Reports by ZiMoja suggested that the Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo has been seen with Amapiano star Sabelo Zuma.

Many people also believe that they are cousins. News of Babes Wodumo's new romance comes a year after she lost her husband in December 2022.

This is what Mzansi had to say about the new pictures:

@itsmadogchief shared:

"Babes posted this picture with heart emojis and later deleted it."

@marthazuri_Ads asked:

"Why do I feel like this is a collaboration or?"

@jawawa95 said:

"Best couple."

@musahkara said:

"She has needs though."

@AlfredMupandas2 relayed:

"Looks like Zuma is gone to the dogs."

@Malefatshe congratulated:

"Congrats, Babes. Enjoy life, you're still young."

Nonkulu45164022 suggested:

"Apparently, they are cousins."

Babes Wodumo's fans concerned over weight gain

