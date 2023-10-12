Makhadzi has hinted at finding new love after complaining about being single in May

She posted some snaps on her Instagram stories showing signs of a gone girl

The Rea Lwa hitmaker has been doing well for herself since her breakup with Master KG

Makhadzi has hinted at finding new love in two Instagram story posts. Images: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The stunning Makhadzi seems to be officially in her soft girl era. The universe has treated her with a cherry on top by bringing new love her way after a year of celebrating win after win.

Khadzi recently bought her third property after the successful release of her independent album by her new recording label, Makhadzi Entertainment.

Makhadzi hints at new love with encrypted Instagram stories

The highly energetic singer posted on her Instagram stories a clip of Tshakhuma from her Mbofholowo album and captioned it:

"My man favourite verse."

The next picture was of a man facing the opposite direction with an in-love emoji.

Makhadzi hinted at new love in these two Instagram story posts. @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is open to finding new love after splitting with Master KG

The singer lamented on Facebook in May that she was tired of being single and was ready for new love eight months after her split from Jerusalem hitmaker Master KG. This is what she said in her post:

"So I must be single until when? Yooo it’s been full 8 months and no one coming to fool me nyana. Guys I miss being in love, aivho this is no longer normal."

Check out the Facebook post below:

Makhadzi's fans debate her trying to find new love

Responding to her post, her fans were split on her wish to be in a new relationship and said:

@Adriannah John had a plan:

"Makhadzi just start dating, akere after that they are going to chop your heart into mince meat then u drop a bomb hit, and we the fans will dance to that song making more money for you. Jolaaa."

@Dj Phat Cat warned her:

"You are better off alone. Mjolo ke scam. These gents will make you Kaizer Chiefs nje and leave."

@Man of Class was already taken:

"If I wasn’t married I was going to entertain you."

@Letlh Gontse advised:

"Shem, askies... but you could use this mystery to compose a very emotional song that will keep us your fans pulsating, something from deep within the heart. A song based on a true story and has to be slow and emotionally striking."

@Adelaide Rendani Doddy Matsa certified:

"I think you are ready to mingle. You deserve to be loved dear Khadzi ya vhorwine."

@Yvonne Carelltone disagreed:

"Its better to be single Khadzi and you enjoy your life WITHOUT a stress of a man. Enjoy Khazinator we love even though you are single."

@Lebow Venecia Matema understood:

"Makhadzi you are not alone, right here with you it's been a year now."

