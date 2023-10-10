South African musician Tyla reached her huge career milestone recently online

The pop-amapiano star's Water music video hit three million views on YouTube after four days it was dropped

The star also posted a snippet of the music video on her Instagram timeline

Tyla Broke the record with her 'Water' music video, which reached over three million views on YouTube. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Yah! Tyla is the girl she thinks she is. The young pop-amapiano star recently surpassed a million on her new music video on YouTube.

Tyla surpasses three million views on YouTube

Musician Tyla has been a household name for quite some time now. The star made headlines recently and has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 10 million monthly Spotify listeners.

She is also currently gunning to make her debut on Billboard 100, making the first South African to land there after the late Hugh Masekela in 1968.

Tyla has reached yet another huge career milestone with her new music video, Water, which reached over three million views on YouTube four days after it was dropped.

Check out the video below:

The singer also shared a snippet of the video on her Instagram timeline.

Fans salute Tyla for reaching the milestone

Shortly after the music video was posted on YouTube, Fans of the singer congratulated her, and others shared how happy they were for her:

@soy_rkive8367 said:

"Y’all don’t understand how happy I am for her, making everyone dance to her song and big artists posting about it! I hope this success continues for her!!"

@Justmejbird wrote:

"I am obsessed with this talented, gorgeous Queen. This is blowing up in the US, and I’m so glad we’ve discovered this talent. Gorgeous song and visuals."

@MrImpeccable_GY replied:

"Never heard of her, but this is outstanding work from her. I hope she continues to strive."

@hashigato1378 said:

"My first song I’ve heard from her, and I’m already praying for her future!"

@therealoverratedslaygirlra9394 responded:

"She brings out one of the amazing bops to save me from dancing and grinding. This is everything."

@WHENIMOVEYOUMOVE said:

"She's about to take it so much potential I hope this momentum continues for her."

TikTok violinist takes on Tyler ICU's Mnike

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, a TikTok violinist shared his rendition of the hit amapiano track Mnike, and his video went viral.

The man nicknamed the Amaviolin genius added a classic twist to the international dance anthem, which earned him an online status on the app.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News