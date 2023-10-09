South African musician, Tyla, has reached a milestone of 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify

This made the pop star the first South African artist to achieve this groundbreaking and historic feat

The 21-year-old's viral hit Water gained international recognition on social media and eventually earned her a coveted spot on Spotify's Top 40 global chart

Tyla became the first South African to get 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Source: Instagram

Tyla has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 10 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Her viral hit songWater created a significant global impact and gained immense popularity.

Tyla's smash hit Water

Initially, the catchy track gained traction on TikTok and sparked a viral dance challenge.

Water continued to surge in popularity and eventually secured a spot on Spotify's coveted Top 40 global chart.

Tyla's achievement of reaching 10 million monthly Spotify listeners marks a historic first for a South African artist.

Unique popiano sound

At just 21 years old, Tyla introduced her distinctive music style, known as "popiano," fusing pop music and amapiano.

Her official music video which was posted on YouTube two months ago currently has 11 million views and her subscribers have skyrocketed to 277,000.

SA applaud Tyla on success of Water

See some of the reactions from Twitter/X below:

@_Zxnhle said:

"She will reach Ayra star monthly listeners and beat her."

@_Ceeyus_G posted:

"Whether you are into her music or not, her marketing team did a brilliant job. She deserves her flowers."

@ingridey_10 commented:

"That’s big."

@UrbanStreetZA tweeted:

"Killer she deserves it hey."

@for_tyla commented:

"Tyla has reached more than 270K subscribers on YouTube and more than 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify."

@202NATALIEE posted:

"Idc how many times Water by Tyla gets played i’m dancing to it.

Master KG shows love to Tyla after she beat his global Spotify record with her song ‘Water’

In another article, Briefly News reported that Master KG has taken to social media to congratulate fellow South African singer and songwriter Tyla on her global success.

Tyla proudly raised her country's flag as her chart-topping song Water shattered a previous record held by Master KG's Jerusalema. The song burst onto the Apple Music US chart at an impressive position of 82, marking it the highest-charting South African song to date.

