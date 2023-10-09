Grammy Award winner Drake showed mega love to Black Coffee during his record-breaking New York concert

A video of him going crazy and holding the South African-born DJ in an embrace while on set is going viral

South Africans have been beaming with pride since the sold-out successful show on Madison Square Garden

Drake couldn't hide his excitement when DJ Black Coffee played his song at the Madison Square Garden. Images: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

What DJ Black Coffee did at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, 7 October, will forever be goated, especially when Drake showered him with love.

Drake celebrates DJ Black Coffee mid-Madison Square Garden performance

A video of Drake losing his mind when his song aMassive comes up the Madison Square Garden mix and gives the Garden of Eden hitmaker a long embrace.

The video was reported by digital media outlet @MDNnewss on Twitter and captioned:

"This moment of Black Coffee and Drake lives rent-free in our minds."

Check the incredible moment in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Drake giving Black Coffee some love on Madison Square Garden stage

Responding to the epic video taken from the New York show where Black Coffee made history by being the first South African to headline a show in the majestic location, this is what they said about the moment shared between the two Grammy winners:

@Lethabo4991 suggested:

"Only a God given gift and living through that gift can make you reach such heights like Coffee."

@LwandleEL attested:

"Black Coffee is living."

@Aria4991 said:

"Black Coffee moves different."

Mzansi stans Black Coffee for hanging out with Drake

Drizzy and Coffee's friendship has had Mzansi in their feels, taking it as a sign that the home-brewed DJ has made it to the top ranks, especially after posting a picture with the God's Plan hitmaker:

@FixMyTweets said:

"Those aren't your brothers. Those are your groupies. Look how the one on the right tried to make himself look shorter so that he doesn't disrespect you."

@miss_cuku agreed:

"Yes, and Drake is definitely a fan."

@nkwele_ added:

"Black coffee and some fans."

@mmekoa_thekgo joked:

"Looks like Drake asked for a picture."

Drake released 8AM in Charlotte music video

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, the award-winning rapper released another time-stamp song from his new album For All the Dogs.

The music video, which features his son, Adonis, had his fans around the globe giving the new track a thumbs-up.

