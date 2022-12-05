The Internationally renowned superstar DJ Black Coffee is having the best time of his life overseas

The star usually shares snaps showing himself rubbing shoulders with prominent people that many of us could only dream of meeting

He recently took to his social media platforms to share a picture of him and Drake chilling in Toronto, Canada, leaving Cassper catching the smoke in the comments section

The Superman hitmaker Black Coffee, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, left people talking on Twitter after sharing his snap with the American multi-award-winning rapper Drake.

People took to the comments section to applaud and admire the DJ, while others took a swipe at Mzansi's top artist Cassper Nyovest who is also doing very well for himself right now.

@khukzaca wrote:

"We are represented! Thank u my king! We are proud of u! Keep pushing u are in our prayers, We love u king."

@mbMbongza said:

"Now that's a flex, my gee @casspernyovest wants to live like this, and it will happen. He just needs to focus on himself and his goals, not these haters. But you ain't hated if you ain't doing nothing."

@LesegoTsotetsi5 wrote:

"Grootman, whatever you said to your ancestors & God in prayer - please tell them to throw some crumbs our way in SouTha You're my Idol."

@BruceSphosethu responded:

"Cassper onto something on that Egyptian cotton record ay."

@kadibetsow1:

"You are in your own league.. untouchable indeed...the master of his own craft...thanks for putting us on the map."

Black Coffee bags residency at Konka, club partners with Mzansi Magic to bring Grammy-Winning DJ to Soweto

In another article, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee will be a resident DJ at Konka.

Konka announced on social media that Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee is officially the club's resident DJ for the festive season. "We present to you @RealBlackCoffee’s Residency only at the big O. Taking it to the next level, Sundays will never be the same," the club wrote.

Black Coffee also took to the timeline to announce his historic summer residency in Konka in Soweto. He has been a resident DJ at popular clubs in Ibiza during the summer before, and many South African partygoers were happy to hear he will be playing at home this summer.

