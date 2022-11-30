Soweto club Konka has taken to social media to reveal that world-renowned DJ Black Coffee is their official resident DJ this summer

Black Coffee has taken to the timeline to announce his historic summer residency in Konka in Soweto. The world-renowned DJ has been a resident DJ at popular clubs in Ibiza during summer but this time he's coming back home for December.

Black Coffee has been announced as the resident DJ at Konka in Soweto. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Konka took to social media to make the historic announcement. The hip and happening venue shared that its Sundays will never be the same again. The Grammy-winning DJ will set the decks on fire at the club on 11 and 18 December.

Konka partnered with Mzansi Magic, according to the clip the club posted on Twitter. Konka captioned its post:

"We present to you @RealBlackCoffee’s Residency only at the big O. Taking it to the next level, Sundays will never be the same."

Reacting to the clip, Black Coffee commented:

"Let's go!!!"

Partygoers can't wait to party with Black Coffee

Mzansi partygoers shared that they can't wait to party with the globe-trotting house music producer. Many reacted with fire emojis.

@BTembe37 commented:

"Niphushile gents Black Coffee as a residency. Big up."

@jonana_teboho added:

"I know I won't afford but how much is it for a table."

Grammy-winning Black Coffee parties with Drake

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is gone gone. The Grammy-winner took to his timeline to share a beautiful snap of himself partying with Drake on the rapper's 36th birthday in the US.

In the pic, the world-renowned artist is with his other South African friend, DJ Euphonik, aka Themba. The executive producer of Drake's dance album took to his timeline to wish the Canadian rapper a happy birthday.

South African tweeps took to the Superman hitmaker's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the epic snap. Many said they love the way Themba is admiring his friend in the snap.

Source: Briefly News