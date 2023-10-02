Black Coffee has successfully sold out tickets to the world's most famous arena

He will be performing at New York's Madison Square Arena in October to a crowd joined by acts from Mzansi

His fans are amped to see the one-of-the-kind show and is receiving well-wishes from his country-men

Black Coffee has sold out tickets for his Madison Square Garden show, where Msaki and Bucie are part of the featured guests. Images: @realblackcoffee, @msaki_za, @xaviersaer

Umlazi-born musician Nkosinathi "Black Coffee" Maphumulo has sold out tickets to his Madison Square Garden headline show on 7 October in New York.

Black Coffee to feature Mzansi guest appearances

The much-anticipated show was said to feature special guests, as the Superman hitmaker announced on his Instagram and said:

"Each guest I’ve chosen to join me at @thegarden has played a special part in my musical journey and I can’t wait to experience music in The Garden with you."

Check out the line-up in the post below:

Netizens congratulate Black Coffee on his New York show

International and local fans have wished the Grammy Award winner well wishes on his New York show on his Instagram posts. These are some of the comments that came in:

@sego_sp was prepared:

"Yaay! Ticket ready, solo travelling from SA… Can’t wait. Hope the flooding don’t affect travel…"

@vikywin was happy to see Trevor Noah on the promo:

"My favourite SA stand-up comedian & my favourite SA Afro House Dj."

@djtommybones was satisfied:

"Best wishes my brother @realblackcoffee bringing it full circle. Well deserved and always rooting for you."

@ariefabian18 said:

"An incredible journey of extraordinary talent, perseverance & humility that inspire all that dreams can come to reality."

@travelandbless was saddened:

"@neeng I can't believe I am missing it! You guys need to go."

@chefmario._was certain:

"Man. It’s all gonna be a bender that weekend."

@archibold_thompson added:

"It’s going to be biblical, let’s goooo!"

@djtommybones sent his regards:

"So happy for you! Best wishes."

