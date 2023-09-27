Uncle Waffles received a shout-out from rapping heavy-weight Missy Elliot after her first international headline show in New York

The Lose Control hitmaker took to her X app timeline to give the Swati-born sensation a thumbs-up with fire videos

Netizens applauded the Amapiano DJ for her hard work, even inviting Missy over for a performance

American rapper Missy Elliot showed some love to Uncle Waffles on social media with videos. Images Kayla Oaddams/Film, Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Paul Morigi/Getty Images

When luck located Uncle Waffles, it did not mess around, because the girl is in her elevation season. She received a shout-out from a special musician after a successful We Love Waffles show in New York on 22 September.

Miss Elliot shows Uncle Waffles some love

Taking to her Twitter account, now known as X, American rapper and producer Missy Elliot sent the Peacock Revisit star a massive shout-out using two videos.

"@unclewaffffles big up! I went to see her play her set the other night & she always be snappin on the DJ tip. She smash up da place! Hopefully big tingz soon," said Missy Elliot.

The two videos show Missy arriving at Uncle Waffles' event and another of the young star having a fangirl moment. Check out the clips below:

Mzansi gushes over Uncle Waffle's recognition by Missy Elliot

Their meeting was one for the books. In one slide in the video, South African entrepreneur DJ Sbu is seen posing with the two women. This is what tweeps said about the meeting:

@Lumkagirl complimented:

"And you getting younger Missy, beautiful."

@Kings_Slaya was amused:

"Dj Sbu is always well positioned."

@Msjmusa warned:

"Uncle must stay away from Sbu, she must remember Zahara."

@She_Whispered was swooning:

"My two favourite queens!"

@Deartroublegal praised:

"This is absolutely beautiful, Missy. That's why I love you so much."

@KaraboKbmags was moved:

"I am in tears. This is beautiful."

@AdrinaMonet said:

"Oh my Goshhhhhhhh! Two faves!"

