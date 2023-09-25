Singing sensation Zahara proved why she is an award-winning performer when she pulled the unexpected

The Loliwe hitmaker had been told that her vocals were similar to RiRi's and took the plunge and sang one of her songs live on stage

When the video of her attempt made it onto social media platforms, she was ridiculed and accused of being drunk by trolls

Zahara has performed the isiXhosa version of Rihanna's 'Life Me Up' live on stage. Images: @zaharasa, @babgalririi

Source: Instagram

IsiXhosa songstress Zahara bravely sang her soul to Rihanna's hit song at one performance after she was told she sounded like the billionaire.

Zahara sings Rihanna's Lift Me Up live

A video of the singer was posted by Twitter (X app) user @Koke_Moshe, showing the Ndiza singer taking her best shot at singing Rihanna's hit song Life Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie in isiXhosa and captioned the video asking for her to be stopped:

"Thibang Zahara."

Check out Zahara's performance in the video below:

Netizens drag Zahara's attempt at the isiXhosa version of Life Me Up

Tweeps gave her performance a huge thumbs-down, urging her to stop:

@Rori_Ramorena asked:

"Is she drunk again?"

@Koke_Moshe responded:

"I suspect."

@ta_marah7 was confused:

"And what is wrong with that?"

@kaymo058 compared:

"It's giving Yvonne vibes."

@Kello_Lello said:

"Sis is never beating the drunkard allegations! What is this now!"

@MagabaSana suspected:

"Someone is sabotaging this girl."

@Sli_Simelane observed:

"Lately almost every performance of hers gives me the impression that she doesn’t care anymore. Not saying she really doesn’t though."

@Masengwa_ commented:

"Ay bakithi oZahara bathanda uksithethisa."

Zahara considers collaborating with Rihanna

She reacted to talks that her people thought her and Rihanna's vocals sounded alike in her performance of Life Me Up.

Zahara posted a screenshot of one of the claims and posted it on her Instagram tagging the superstar, who is a new mom, saying:

@badgalriri a collab maybe?

Read further in the screenshot posted in the post below where her fans encouraged her to pursue the collabo:

Source: Briefly News