Rihanna's Lift Me Up performance at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) had online users dragging her singing voice and even comparing her to Beyoncé

The video showing the Diamonds hitmaker struggling to hit Lift Me Up high notes made the rounds on Twitter

Even Rihanna's fans, affectionately known as the Navy, said they had no grounds to defend their favourite musician

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Rihanna shot to the top of social media trends after she performed her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack Lift Me Up at the Oscars. Instead of receiving praise, the American musician was harshly dragged by online users.

Rihanna's fans didn't defend her when her 'Lift Me Up' performance at the Oscars was dragged by Twitter users. Image: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

The 95th instalment of the annual award ceremony took place in Los Angeles, California, at the Dolby Theatre on March 13. Elle reports that Rihanna's Lift Me Up was nominated for Best Original Song. Sadly, Riri lost to the soundtrack Naatu Naatu from the Indian film RRR, reported BBC News.

Rihanna's Lift Me Up performance at the Oscars was criticised

Peeps took to their timelines to state how unimpressive Rihanna's performance was at the Academy Awards. Netizens commented about her singing range and abilities after @Phil_Lewis shared a video of Rihanna battling to sound exactly like the studio version of Lift Me Up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@CuffEnergy said:

"I’m a Rihanna supporter when it comes to those hits. It's a no from me."

@Msbeautybabe_ shared:

"This song was definitely made for Tems."

@the1whoknock5 posted:

"People need to realise that she is not a great ballad singer. She should stick to the auto-tune and mixing."

@stillwater4u commented:

"These notes are so flat."

@murmns replied:

"I love Riri but no one should tell me she’s better than Beyoncé again."

@DHQYaYa wrote:

"I love Rihanna like the next, but she can’t sing. This song should’ve been sung by Tems the writer. Sorry."

@BeSpecialAlways added:

"Rihanna sounded horrible. The band sounded good, and she doesn't have the musical chops to keep up."

Rihanna's Oscars arrival outfit leaves fans scratching heads, singer's video trends: "No red carpet look"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna trended after a video of her arrival at the Oscars surfaced on social media. The superstar's outfit left netizens scratching their heads.

Rihanna arrived at the ceremony with her bodyguards. She wore sneakers and a bucket hat to the prestigious awards show while other guests dressed to the nines.

Pop Base, a verified Twitter page, took to the microblogging app and posted a short video of Riri arriving at the event. Elle reports that Rihanna performed her hit Lift Me Up at the Oscars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News