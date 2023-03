Rihanna's Oscar arrival outfit left the singer's fans scratching their heads, and many were not impressed by her look

In a trending video, Rihanna rocked sneakers and a bucket hat while other guests were dressed to impress at the Oscars

Some people said the expectant mom kept it real, while others said they hoped she had another dress for the red carpet segment in her changing room

Rihanna trended after a video of her arrival at the Oscars surfaced on social media. The superstar's outfit left netizens scratching their heads.

Rihanna arrives at the Oscars

Rihanna arrived at the ceremony with her bodyguards. She wore sneakers and a bucket hat to the prestigious awards show while other guests dressed to the nines.

Pop Base, a verified Twitter page, took to the microblogging app and posted a short video of Riri arriving at the event. Elle reports that Rihanna performed her hit Lift Me Up at the Oscars.

Rihanna's fans react to her Oscars outfit

Many people who watched the video were left scratching their heads. They expected Rihanna to dress to impress at the Oscars. Some said they liked the world-renowned singer because she kept it real.

@BLAZEDTIMEZ said:

"She said y’all should just be glad I arrived."

@lustforlover_ wrote:

"Trashy and cheap."

@takecarehours commented:

"The sneakers and bucket hat??? Hopefully, the dress is in the hotel room."

@BarBiaMinaj wrote:

"She so real and such a mood."

@diordiogo said:

"She’s been dressing all year (even pregnant) to come like this at the Oscars."

@Inkiadk commented:

"She knows she doesn’t have to dress up to eat all the guests there."

@alienssone wrote:

"Walked in like she was clocking in for her shift."

@brandnewlarrie added:

"No red carpet look for her I guess, hahah."

