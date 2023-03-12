Nadia Nakai reacted to Costa Titch's death on social media following his sudden passing on Saturday

The rapper said she is confused about SA entertainers dying one by one and asked death to stop its killing

Social media users comforted Nadia in the comments who is still grieving the loss of her partner AKA

Nadia Nakai reacted to Costa Titch's death and said she is confused by what is happening. Image: @nadianakai and @costatitch

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai is still getting used to living without Kiernan "AKA" Forbes after he was killed in early February.

The 40 Bars hitmaker was shaken by the death of yet another rapper Costa Titch who passed away on Saturday night at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. Costa collapsed on stage during his performance in front of thousands of screaming fans.

Nadia Nakai reacts to Costa Titch on Twitter

Bragga went on social media to express her distress about the music industry mourning talent in succession, reported ZAlebs. The rapper tweeted:

"God! So you just going to take them one by one! What is the plan here!! I’m so freaked out, what is going on here?! Someone, please explain."

Nadia posted another tweet pleading with death to stop killing.

South Africans discuss death under Nadia Nakai's posts

@TheTopBoyy said:

"Time ain’t ours sis, the race against it is a losing streak."

@Apostle_Evis mentioned:

"I'm sorry, but not anytime soon. More is yet to come!"

@Black_heather3 commented:

"We are living on borrowed time and we don't know how much time we have left with. Be strong Nadia."

@Kayla_sv added:

"There's a dark cloud over the SA entertainment industry. We've lost too many."

@serokenao posted:

"Who knows maybe God is collecting his diamonds and gold, leaving us stones before closing the big book."

@ThembaENgcobo1 tweeted:

"Stay strong Queen. This one hits us hard as well. "

@trilionbenz2 commented:

"Stay strong and prayer will make you stronger my Bragga."

@brianandile_n wrote:

"I'm suspecting the vaccine y'all."

