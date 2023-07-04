Rapper iFani Haymani penned an emotional verse to his late long-time music rival AKA

The once-popular Sony Award winner had been beefing with Super Mega from as far back as 2014

Many South African artists have paid a form of tribute to the slain Jealousy hitmaker

TV personality and rapper iFani Haymani has written a sad verse about his late colleague and music competitor, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

iFani Haymani dedicates a moving tribute to his rival, AKA. Images: @crenkist @akaworldwide.

There was more to their beef than they let on

He took to his Twitter to write lyrics from the song Makhwenkwe, detailing their love and hate relationship from when they were young:

He continued with the dedication on a similar Instagram post, this time with a different verse from the song:

His followers basked in the emotional nostalgia:

@Tony_Bhasoni said:

" Forbes would say u weak."

@_umavuyi confirmed:

"When I heard your verse I just knew it is for Mega "

@bhutlegend was moved:

"Beautiful verse man."

@sibahle_phakathwayo said:

"Beautiful lyrics "

@athi.lingani encouraged him:

"You have a good heart, my brother, umculo is just for us getting entertained and you guys did and still doing that. I enjoyed your back-and-forth with Mega. and I must say this is a hit ."

@mllibo said:

"Ey mfowethu ♥️"

@thapelottp was taken back:

"Remember when I took this picture @crenkist was at @mrcashtime gig... Ya ne @akaworldwide"

AKA buries iFani's career with one line in Right Now Reloaded

Super Mega, as Zalebs reported, resurrected old beef with the Xhosa rapper from 2014 in a 2020 diss track by Major Gemini titled Right Now Reloaded.

The World is Yours multi-award winner hammered the last nail to their feud by calling iFani a rubbish artist, saying he picked the wrong one to fight with. Here is the tweet of his interview with Hellen Hirimbi on i(m)bali:

DJ Zinhle cancels Durban July performance in tribute to AKA

In a recent Briefly News report, DJ Zinhle pulled out of the Fact: Durban Rocks party saying it was still soon for her to be in the same city where the father of her child was murdered.

AKA was shot dead outside a restaurant in Florida Road on his birthday weekend. Calls to find his killers increase as the rapping legend's death remains a cold case.

