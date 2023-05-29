DJ Zinhle has allegedly pulled out from a gig she was booked to perform in Durban saying she is not emotionally ready to visit the city after AKA's death

The star admitted that she has been going through the most, but hopes she will be able to visit the place in due time

The Umlilo hitmaker also said she is feeling a little anxious about Father's Day next month because she doesn't know what she will tell Kairo

DJ Zinhle is not emotionally ready to visit the city where her baby daddy Kiernan Forbes was murdered. She said she is currently not eager to visit Durban but hopes she will go there after some time.

DJ Zinhle and her late baby daddy, rapper AKA had a beautiful co-parenting relationship that was admired by many.

DJ Zinhle has publicly mourned her ex-lover despite the public backlash and statements. According to TimesLIVE, she recently made it clear that she has no interest to visit Durban after AKA was gunned down in front to Wish restaurant in February.

She reportedly pulled out of the Fact Durban Rocks event saying she is not yet ready to visit the city. She said she still gets anxious when she thinks about Durban.

"I cannot lie to you guys, I'm not ready for Durban. Emotionally, I'm not ready at all. I get a little anxious thinking about being in Durban. It's going to be a while before I can be in Durban."

DJ Zinhle says she is worried about what she will tell Kairo on Father's Day next week

Everyone knows Kairo and AKA had a beautiful relationship. The two always had peeps in their feels with their cute dance videos and daddy-daughter moments, especially on Father's Day.

Speaking about the upcoming Father's Day, DJ Zinhle said she is a little worried about what she will tell her seven-year-old daughter who had a special relationship with her late dad.

"What am I going to say to Kairo on Father's Day?"

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes says she is not ready to visit Durban again after son’s brutal murder in the city

In related entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes is finally opening up about her feelings after AKA's death. The grieving mother said she has no urge to travel to Durban after what happened to her son.

Glammy noted that she does not hate Durban or the people, but it's still too soon to have thoughts of travelling to the city.

It will be a long time before Lynn Forbes will be able to board a plane to Durban. The grieving mother, who lost her son Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in the city in February, said she is not yet ready to go to Durban.

